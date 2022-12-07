COLUMBIA, S.C. – Flybar, Inc., a premier sporting toy company, today announced plans to establish distribution operations in Greenwood County. The company’s $8 million investment will create 36 new jobs.
Founded in 1918 as the “original pogo stick company,” Flybar, Inc. has become one of the largest pogo stick manufacturers in the world. The company has recently expanded its active play and bounce portfolio, producing over 500 products in 14 different categories. In addition to pogo sticks, the company manufactures skateboards, ride-on vehicles, trampolines, sleds, preschool toys and more. The products are available at major retailers in store and online.
Located at 795 West Alexander Road, Flybar, Inc.’s new distribution operations in Greenwood will support its increasing inventory and fulfillment needs.
Operations are expected to be online by early January 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Flybar, Inc. team should visit the company’s contact page.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $75,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Greenwood County to assist with the costs of building improvements.
