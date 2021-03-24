Food Lion has acquired the Bi-Lo store located in Clinton. The store was not on the original list of Bi-Lo buildings to be bought by Food Lion. The official announcement came Wednesday, March 24.
The City of Clinton’s interim city manager Thomas Higgins stated that sometimes there is proof that businesses are coming and sometimes they are not. Food Lion did not commit to the city until Tuesday afternoon.
The Clinton store will join their other new locations in Honea Path and Greenwood. These locations were also previously Bi-Lo stores.
They will be having a Grand Opening on April 21, according to the details Food Lion has provided.
The store will be hiring for multiple positions. To apply or sign up for an interview visit www.foodlion.com/careers.
Food Lion will be hosting interviews on March 25. The interviews will be conducted at the Cotton Loft at 305 West Main Street in Clinton. They will be there from 8:00 AM until 6:00 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.