Some of the best local, handcrafted items available will be for sale on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the 2021 Foothills Skills and Crafts Show.
Dozens of area artisans will have whimsical, imaginative, one-of-a-kind items on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Piedmont Technical College Medford Center. There will be gift-giving possibilities galore to get everyone in the holiday spirit.
“We are so excited to be back after being cancelled last year. This is always a great event for the whole family,” said organizer Kassie Burton. “People look forward to this event all year. It’s like a kick-off to the holiday season.”
Among items available for purchase are handcrafted jewelry, holiday decorations, colorful handbags and toys, soaps and candles, leather goods, and wood crafts.
Doors open at 9 a.m., and admission this year free.
For more information, visit www.ptc.edu/foothills.
