Two races will be up for grabs on Tuesday in the Republican and Democratic primary runoff.
Polls open at 7am and close at 7pm on Tuesday, June 28.
On the Republican ticket, Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver are in a runoff for State Superintendent of Education. In the primary, Maness received 30.57 percent of the vote and Weaver received 23.33 percent. The winner will face Lisa Ellis in the general election on November 8.
In the Democratic primary, Catherine Fleming Bruce and Krystle Matthews are in a runoff for U.S. Senate. In the primary, Bruce received 34.69 percent of the vote and Matthews received 33.24 percent. The winner of the runoff election will face Senator Tim Scott in November.
