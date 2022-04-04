Ford Elementary School recently announced a new partnership with the Laurens 7-Eleven store.
7-Eleven presented Ford Elementary School with a $2,000 check on Monday to help support teaching and learning. The grant was given to enable teachers and students opportunities to improve the overall climate and learning environment.
"We are extremely thankful that 7-Eleven chose our school to support in an effort to help build a stronger Laurens County," said Ford Principal Zak Watson.
This new community partnership is an example of a local business partner investing in the future of the Laurens community.
"The team at 7-Eleven has diligently worked to find ways to support our students and staff," said Watson. "Store managers have eagerly awaited opportunities to engage with our school and help promote a more positive learning experience for our students."
