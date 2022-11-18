A student at Ford Elementary School was struck by a car while crossing Lucas Avenue around 7:11am on Friday morning.
A district bus driver called 911 to report the incident. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. The student is currently under the care of the Children’s Hospital at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial and is expected to be released within the next few days.
Mental Health Counselors, School Counselors, and Psychologists are on site should students and staff need someone to speak with or who need additional support. Instruction at Ford Elementary continues under normal operations.
"Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) prioritizes the safety of students, staff, and community members," said LCSD 55 in a release. "Procedures are in place for the safety of students and staff throughout the school day and during arrival and dismissal. LCSD 55 has a partnership with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, which provides crossing guards at school sites with walkers starting at 7:15 AM and 2:50 PM. Each school has assigned staff members to monitor and assist students at car rider lines. Each school also has a designated School Resource Officer."
