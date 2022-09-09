Laurens Police Chief Keith Grounsell and the City of Laurens announced on Friday that Tayquon Johnson has joined the Laurens Police Department as an officer.
Johnson is a former Clemson football standout, a P.A.W. Journey Ambassador, recipient of the 2019 OJ Brigance Courage Award, recipient of the 2021 ACC Service Hours award and two-time ACC Champion (2019, 2020).
When speaking of Johnson, Coach Dabo Swinny stated the following: "Very proud of Tayquon. His story and his abilities to overcome it is amazing. He is so well equipped through his journey of life. I have no doubt that he is going to be very successful."
Laurens Police Chief Keith Grounsell also said, “I was very impressed with the vision of Officer Johnson and his commitment to give back to help others. He has an amazing story. He is a person that comes from humble beginnings that has made significant accomplishments in his life so far. He has a servant’s heart and I look for him to accomplish great things and change many lives for the better while serving as a police officer.”
