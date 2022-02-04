Former Clinton resident and current Jacksonville, FL television meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh has released his first illustrated children’s e-book.
Inspired after reading short stories to his young niece, Bedenbaugh brings “Billy the Bear” to life to inspire children ages 3-6 to learn about the changing seasons and weather they may see in their local neighborhood.
In this first short story, Billy is just waking up from his long winter’s nap. Spring greets him as he exits his den. The changing seasons bring changing weather and even darkening skies. Join Billy in “Billy Wakes Up” as he heads out on his first trip of the new season in this early learning e-book.
IngramSpark E-book ISBN: 978-1-0879-2581-3
DOWNLOAD LINKS:
Amazon Kindle:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09RJJ3WZC/
Apple Books:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.