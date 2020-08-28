A fixture at the City of Laurens and Pastor at Chosen Generation Ministries, Gwen Kinard passed away this week after a short illness.
Kinard was a dedicated employee for the City of Laurens for 25 years, spending her last five as City Clerk.
She was also Pastor with the Chosen Generation Ministries and was active on the Habitat for Humanity board.
“Tonight, the City of Laurens remembers a longtime City employee and a devoted follower of Christ, Gwen Kinard. We are grateful for her years of service to the public, and for her desire to build a better community,” said Mayor Nathan Senn.
“Our last conversation concerned her desire for me to form a group of leaders from across the communities of faith in Laurens, of all different races and denominations, to engage in constructive dialogue and building relationships. I plan to do just that. We shared the belief that mutual respect and trust were the best ways for our community to develop and strengthen a spirit of unity. She will be missed,” he continued.
“Her professionalism and leadership were and always will be remembered by all,” said City Administrator Gary Coleman.
Former Mayor John J. Stankus presented her a Key to the City when she retired.
