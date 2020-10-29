Agents from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division Wednesday arrested a former Detention Center Officer with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office for engaging in behavior that was dishonest and gratuitous by exposing himself to an individual while on duty.
Philip Kevin Tollison, 33, was charged with Misconduct in Office.
According to arrest warrants, on one occassion Tollison had a victim strip and then he exposed himself. On a separate occassion, he had the victim partially undress to "size" her for uniforms. All incidents took place while he was on duty.
The SLED investigation was requested by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.
Tollison was booked at the Laurens County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
