The Lexington County School District Three Board of Trustees approved Sonya Bryant on Tuesday as the district’s new Assistant Superintendent for Personnel and Instruction.
Currently, Bryant leads Batesburg-Leesville High School as principal, a role she began in 2017 when she returned to Lexington Three (the district where she began her teaching career) from Laurens District 55 High School where she also served as principal.
Bryant holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Secondary Education with a specialization in English from the University of South Carolina at Aiken. She earned a Masters in Educational Leadership and Supervision from Clemson University in 2005 and just last year, completed her Education Specialist degree in Educational Leadership at the University of South Carolina.
In 2020, Bryant was named the SC Association of School Administrators Secondary Principal of the Year. That same year, she also earned the designation of Secondary Principal of the Year from the South Carolina chapter of the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
While at the helm of Batesburg-Leesville High School, Mrs. Bryant has twice led the school to being named as a finalist for the prestigious Palmetto’s Finest award, first in 2020 and again in 2023. In addition, she has worked to institute a MTSS (Multi-Tiered System of Support) program at the school that has received acclaim from across the state and overseen a multi-tiered, multi-million dollar construction project.
Bryant is a member of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators, the National Association of Secondary School Principals and the Association of School Curriculum and Design. She will transition into her new district-level role beginning in July 2023.
