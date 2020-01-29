The Redneck Shop was once viewed by most in Laurens as a scar on the town.
Now, seeking to capitalize on the Feb. 28 release of a movie, Burden, one of the subjects, Rev. David Kennedy, is attempting, through The Echo Project – the building was once a theater of that name – to turn the former Redneck Shop into a community and diversity center on the Laurens Square.
Burden is named for Michael Burden Jr., now a truck driver but once a member of the Ku Klux Klan who lived in The Redneck Shop along with his wife. When John Howard, who ran the place, threw the Burdens out, they were taken in by Rev. Kennedy.
Andrew Heckler directed the movie, which stars Garrett Hedlund as Burden, Forest Whitaker as Rev. Kennedy and Tom Wilkinson as Howard. Whitaker is an Academy Award winner (The Last King of Scotland, 2006), and Wilkinson has been nominated twice. Another in the supporting cast, Tess Harper, has received an Oscar nomination.
Ownership of the old theater, still identified as the Echo on the marquee out front, is now in the hands of Kennedy and his church, New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church, and, coinciding with the release of the movie, a major fundraiser, for the $500,000 it would take to renovate the old theater is underway.
The Echo Project is a non-profit organization founded to transform the former Echo Theater renovation. People interested in supporting the project can donate at www.rehabhate.com, which links to the donation platform. The website and the donation platform have extended copy about the organization and its plans.
