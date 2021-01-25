A former teacher at Sanders Middle School and her husband have been arrested by Simpsonville police in connection with the death of a child.
Jerry Robinson, 34, and Ariel Robinson, 29, are charged with homicide by child abuse and are being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond, according to reports.
Ariel Robinson was a former ELA teacher at SMS and was last employed by District 55 during the 2018-2019 school year.
The South Carolina Board of Education suspended Robinson's teaching certificate on January 21 after she was charged.
Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, in partnership with Simpsonville Police Department, arrested the couple for the Jan. 14 death of a 3-year-old child.
The case will be prosecuted by the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Arrest warrants indicate the child died from "a series of blunt force injuries."
The child was identified by the Greenville County Coroner's Office as Victoria Rose Smith. Reports indicate that Smith was the adopted daughter of the Robinson's.
