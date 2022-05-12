A former teacher at Sanders Middle School was found guilty of homicide by child abuse and sentenced to life in prison after a 4-day trial ended on Thursday in Greenville.
Prosecutors said Ariel Robinson, 30, severely beat the child, causing her to die from internal bleeding.
Robinson was a former ELA teacher at SMS and was last employed by District 55 during the 2018-2019 school year.
The South Carolina Board of Education suspended Robinson's teaching certificate on January 21, 2021 after she was charged.
Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, in partnership with Simpsonville Police Department, arrested Robinson and her husband, Jerry Robinson, for the Jan. 14, 2021 death of 3-year-old Victoria Rose Smith. Smith was the foster daughter of the Robinson's.
The case was prosecuted by the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Arrest warrants indicated the child died from "a series of blunt force injuries."
