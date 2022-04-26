To love a child is to make all the difference in the world. The Hearts for School’s Reading Buddies program from Lucas Avenue Baptist Church in Laurens is making this difference.
Since March, these volunteers have taken time to invest in the children at Ford Elementary. Because of this program, Michael Cogdill, formerly from WYFF News Channel 4, came to Ford Elementary on April 21 to read his book, Cracker the Crab and the Sideways Afternoon, and to give a copy to every first grader.
Cogdill's message was the same message that the Reading Buddies program gives: love and friendship can make all the difference in the world.
Ford Elementary first graders got the thrill of hearing an author read his very own work. Children listened and were inspired as they were challenged by the message to be kind and show love to all people.
Cogdill also shared a personal story of his mom, whose act of kindness filled an empty stomach and taught her classmates to treat others like friends. He challenged the first graders to be a hero by being a friend and showing kindness to those who need it most, no matter who they are.
Because of this message, a first grade student, JaDea Little, asked her teacher, Mrs. Garrett, to do a kindness challenge.
If you are interested in making a difference by being in the Reading Buddy program, please contact Patsy Taylor at patbtaylor1@gmail.com. Volunteers give one or more hours of their time each week to read and build a relationship with a child.
