Four people were arrested and charged after a series of burglaries at the same residence in Clinton.
Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Charlottes Road in Clinton on July 24 in reference to a burglary at a residence that had already occurred. The home had been broken into and a vehicle and firearms were stolen from the property.
Two days later, deputies returned to the same location in reference to a burglary in process, observed by the homeowner’s cameras. The subjects fled the scene prior to deputies arrival.
These individuals were later identified and charged as follows:
- Tyler Dean McCarson of Clinton: Burglary 2nd
- Zachary William Marler of Laurens: Trespassing, Burglary 2nd, Petit Larceny $2,000 or less.
-Kevin Grant Jarnagin of Union: Burglary 1st, Grand Larceny $10,000 or more, and Malicious Injury to Property. Jarnagin was also charged with Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, Habitual Traffic Offender (DUS), Driving Under Suspension, and Improper Use of License Plate by Clinton Police Department.
During the course of this investigation, a stolen golf cart from a separate case was recovered in addition to a stripped/damaged sport motorcycle. Jarnagin was charged with Grand Larceny $2,000 or more and Receiving stolen goods/Chop Shop.
-Eric Justin Goforth of Clinton was charged with Receiving Stolen Goods, and two counts of RSG/Chop Shop.
According to the LCSO, this is an ongoing investigation.
