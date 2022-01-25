Four people are dead after a head-on collision on Hwy. 418 near Scuffletown Rd. around 9:40am on Tuesday morning.
According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, a 2007 Lincoln sedan was traveling west on Hwy. 418, when the driver traveled left of center and struck a 2002 Honda Accord head-on.
The driver of the Lincoln was transported to an area hospital and later died from their injuries. The passenger in the Lincoln was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and passenger in the Honda Accord were also pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident is under investigation by the SCHP.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as:
Crystal Swann - 79 years old female from Ft Inn
Karen Lockamy - 76 years old female from Ft Inn
Evan McNeely - 18 years old male from Greenville
Kevin Marin - 20 years old from Greer, was transported by helicopter to GMH where he died several hours later from his injuries.
