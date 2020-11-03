Laurens County School District 56 filled out four school board seats after the general election on Tuesday night.
Rhonda Gary won the race for Seat 1, defeating Laurie Ramage Dyches 400-241. Gary won both precincts.
Kimberly Williams-Carter will return to Seat 2 after defeating George Austin 616-232. Williams-Carter won 5 of 6 precincts, losing only Long Branch.
Jim Barton ran unopposed for Seat 3 and Charles Stinson ran unopposed for Seat 4.
