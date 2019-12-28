An alleged shooting occurred early Thursday morning that, to borrow a familiar cliché, could have been much worse.
According to reports, four Greenville residents – a 30-year-old woman and three young men ranging from 18 to 23 – fired repeatedly into a home on Kellett Road, Gray Court.
No one was injured. Inside the dwelling were two adults and children who were 2-, 12- and 14-years-old.
Each of the four alleged shooters was charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count each of discharging a firearm in a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Arrested by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office were Davonte Saquan Carter, De’Aundre Jacquez Goldsmith, Chavez Eshay Thompson and Nickolas Tuwian Vance.
