At the second annual State of the City Address in Laurens on Tuesday night, city officials presented four awards to outstanding members of the community.
The first award of the night was the 2022 Quincy Cook Volunteer of the Year award presented to Richard Heisey.
“If you didn’t know our parks and recreation department was started in 2005. I moved here to take the job and Richard was here. He was coaching his son Justin, who now works for us in the city and he was there and helped with everything,” said Jason Pridgen, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department.
Heisey coaches basketball and football.
“It is just unbelievable the character they give, what they do for the city, but most of all what they do for the kids. They mentor the kids, they teach the kids, they coach the kids, and they are part of their lives from day one to the end,” Pridgen continued.
“I Just want to thank you, guys, very much. I don’t need an award for volunteering, it is just something that I do to serve in our community, serving in church, and working with the kids to expose them to sports, and teamwork, develop them as a person, somebody that will be a valued member of our community,” said Heisey after receiving his award.
The next award presented was the Corporate Citizen Award. It is presented to a corporation that goes above and beyond to support the City of Laurens.
This year’s award was presented to Wes Meetze for Palmetto Brothers Dispensary.
“Palmetto Brothers Dispensary is much more than a tap room on the square. Wes and Leanne have partnered with the city, Main St. Laurens, and with their fellow merchants and restaurants to create a reason for Lauren’s residence to stay in town on Friday night," said Phillip Sessions.
Sessions brought attention to last year when Roma suffered a break-in that resulted in damages to their front entrance. Palmetto Brothers Dispensary hosted a pizza-eating contest to raise money for the repairs.
“I wanted to give the people of a place I love something I love in return and I love craft beer. So, that’s what I gave you guys and I appreciate you welcoming me in as if I’ve lived here my entire life,” said Meetze.
The third award of the night was the Servant Leader Award.
The Servant Leader Award is awarded to someone who truly embodies the values and qualities they wish to foster in the city of Laurens.
The Servant Leader Award was presented to Councilwoman Cassandra Campbell.
Campbell has represented Ward three since 2020. She has used her position on City Council to benefit the members of her community and residents across the city. She has organized numerous community information meetings, participated in vaccination efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and worked with the mayor and city staff to play a major role in planning and staging the first-ever official celebration of Juneteenth in the city of Laurens.
In 2022, when she had an opportunity to help prevent the spread of disease and infections across the city, she secured a donation of thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer. In return, they were freely distributed to children during back-to-school events, to nursing homes, and to those in need all across the city.
“I’m very surprised. I’m humbly grateful but it is all to the glory of God. If you are a believer in the Lord God Almighty,” said Campbell after accepting the award.
The fourth and final award of the evening was the Community Spirit Award. The community spirit award is designed to recognize those who have contributed to building unity, encouraging good citizenship, and promoting the general welfare of the city through volunteer work or charitable activities
The Community Spirit award was presented to Jim Peterson and Lynn Boyd of American Legion Post 25.
“American Legion Post 25 is without a doubt one of the most active, helpful, and charitable organizations in Laurens County. It would take all evening to fully catalog all the ways our veterans serve our community,” said Sessions.
“Like any organization, the best intentions of the dedicated members of the American Legion are only as effective as its leadership. Fortunately, for our community, the American Legion has outstanding leadership. As Post Commander, Jim Peterson does an exemplary job of prioritizing a commitment to service in the community while honoring those who have honorably served our country and sacrificed in defense of freedom.”
Commander Peterson is not alone. “Air Force veteran Lynn Boyd serves the American League Post 25 and like the Post itself it would take all night to list the ways she chips in and makes sure things come off without a hitch.”
Lynn serves as a primary point of contact for many of the programs in which the city partners with the Legion and not only is “she dependable and thorough, she’s very kind as well.”
“This was truly unexpected. We came to present the colors and didn’t expect a presentation to us. Thank you so much and as you so kindly said, when we started this the whole effort was to be a force for good in the community and we’re going to keep on trying to do that,” said Commander Peterson.
Lynn Boyd was in Texas during the ceremony and was unable to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.