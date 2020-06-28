Four people were injured when a late model car went into the stands during a race at the Laurens County Speedway on Saturday night.
According to reports, two people were airlifted and two were transported to local area hospitals.
Laurens County Speedway released this statement on their Facebook page: "There was an accident at the track tonight with a late model car. It did jump the wall and went through a fence and 4 were injured but there was no life threatening injuries. Please be in prayer for all involved. If the family allows, I will update as soon as possible."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.