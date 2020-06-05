A graduation party in Laurens turned chaotic on Thursday night when four people were injured.
Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Latimore said that a vehicle arrived at a party on Holland Hill Rd. and several people got out of a vehicle and began shooting.
Four victims were transported to the hospital. Reports indicate that two people were shot. The victims were identified as three males and one female, ages 16-22.
Latimore said that no arrests have been made and the LPD is looking for information on the suspects.
The LPD was joined on scene by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to call 864-984-3532 or Crimestoppers at 68-CRIME.
