As March candidate filing continues, the SEC is asking candidates to file as soon as possible and to make an appointment before filing to help avoid crowding in the final days of the period.
While the day-to-day impact of the response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is uncertain, the SEC continues working with county boards to help ensure the process continues without interruption as directed by the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-09.
As of last week, approximately 700 candidates have filed statewide. During the March 2016 candidate filing period, the last comparable period, a total of 1,019 candidates filed statewide. Candidate filing will close at noon on March 30, 2020. All partisan candidates seeking office in the November 3, 2020 General Election must file during this period. Statewide primaries are June 9, 2020.
Candidate filings as of March 23, 2020 are:
|Office
|Candidate
|Party
|Sheriff
|Don Reynolds
|Republican
|Ricky Chastain
|Republican
|Jarvis Reeder
|Republican
|County Council District 2
|Joe Wood
|Republican
|Luke Rankin
|Republican
|County Council District 3
|Garrett McDaniel
|Democratic
|County Council District 6
|Diane Anderson
|Democratic
|County Council District 7
|David Pitts
|Democratic
|Brenda Stewart
|Republican
|David Tribble
|Republican
|Clerk of Court
|Michelle Simmons
|Republican
|Mary Lauren Powers
|Republican
|Coroner
|Vickie Cheek
|Republican
|SC House of Rep. Dist. 14
|Stewart Jones
|Republican
|SC House of Rep. Dist. 16
|Mark Willis
|Republican
|SC House of Rep. Dist. 42
|Doug Gilliam
|Republican
|SC Senate Dist. 9
|Danny Verdin
|Republican
|US House of Rep. Dist. 3
|Jeff Duncan
|Republican
|Solicitor Circuit 8
|David Stumbo
|Republican
