Four industrial projects are in the pipeline for Laurens County, based on actions taken Tuesday and coming later from the Laurens County Council.
The largest is a potential $146 million investment.
Council took final action on ordinances that provide incentives for Project Duke, a $16 million investment by Sunny Days Entertainment in a 200,000 sq ft assembly and distribution center in the Owings Industrial Park; and Project Wrench, a Volvo investment of $20 million in equipment in a supplier located in Laurens County. The Volvo agreement is similar to one that Laurens County has with BMW, the council was told.
Also, for later, Laurens County Council has a public hearing for a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes arrangement for Project SOCA scheduled for Sept. 13. Generally, the name of the company applying for these FILOT ordinances is revealed at third and final reading of the inducement ordinance.
First reading, by title, of an inducement ordinance for Project Freeze was the new project unveiled at the council’s Aug. 23 meeting.
Laurens County Development Corporation Executive Director Jon Coleman said Project Freeze is a cold storage spec building being considered for the Fountain Inn area of the county.
Coleman said the incentives being offered for this project are the same that the county has offered to its other private developers.
The County Council also gave final approval for a $9 million Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission Bond. It is repaid by property taxes assessed to the customers of LCWSC, but there will not be a tax increase. The assessment-for-payment is the same as a bond that has been on the books for the past 20 years, and has now expired.
LCWSC Executive Director Jeff Field said the money will allow the commission to leverage $22 million in capital projects.
These include a water line, 6 miles, and a tank, 1 million gallons, from Raider Road to Metric Road and Hwy 14 — meeting future needs of that area and providing more reliable water service — and a sewer line of 3 miles in The Connexial Center - allowing forincreased sewer capacity for manufacturing at that location and excess capacity on the other side of I-385 for ZF Transmissions and others — and, possibly, an alternate project: sewer around the Millers Fork / I-26-Hwy 72 area of Clinton forindustrial and residential growth in that area.
In other business, the County Council authorized the Sheriff’s Office to accept and spend a federal grant of $18,000 for training on de-escalation, a firearms simulator, and flashlights.
Council Member Diane Anderson said the Upper Savannah Council of Governments had announced a grant for the LCWSC to upgrade its sewer plant near Kinards, to benefit 8,000 customers, 65% of whom are at or below the poverty level; and she reminded everyone to slow down in their travels, now that schools are back in session.
Council Vice-Chairman Jeff Carroll reminded the council members of their committee-as-a-whole meeting this Thursday, to continue considerations of zoning and land-use planning.
