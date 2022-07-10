Last week kicked off the annual Pick Me SC adoption event and the Laurens County Sheriff's Animal Shelter is participating.
Shelters across the state are joining forces in an effort to get as many animals as possible adopted out. This initiative will run through July 17 and the local animal shelter is offering FREE adoptions during this time.
To see available dogs, visit https://www.petango.com/laurens. Make sure you scroll down and select "See All Dogs."
ALL adoptions include microchipping, spay/neuter, heartworm preventative, and vaccinations.
Adjusted hours for this event on July 11-17 are:
Monday: Noon-5PM
Tuesday: Noon-5PM
Wednesday: 8:30AM-Noon
Thursday: Noon-5PM
Friday: Noon-5PM
Saturday (7/16): 8:30AM-Noon
Sunday: Noon-3PM
Laurens County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter is located at 79 Mount Vernon Church Rd in Laurens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.