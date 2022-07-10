PickMe1

Last week kicked off the annual Pick Me SC adoption event and the Laurens County Sheriff's Animal Shelter is participating.

Shelters across the state are joining forces in an effort to get as many animals as possible adopted out. This initiative will run through July 17 and the local animal shelter is offering FREE adoptions during this time.

To see available dogs, visit https://www.petango.com/laurens. Make sure you scroll down and select "See All Dogs."

ALL adoptions include microchipping, spay/neuter, heartworm preventative, and vaccinations.

Adjusted hours for this event on July 11-17 are:

Monday: Noon-5PM

Tuesday: Noon-5PM

Wednesday: 8:30AM-Noon

Thursday: Noon-5PM

Friday: Noon-5PM

Saturday (7/16): 8:30AM-Noon

Sunday: Noon-3PM

Laurens County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter is located at 79 Mount Vernon Church Rd in Laurens.