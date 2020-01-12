GREENWOOD __ The community is invited to visit the campus of Lander University and experience the musical talents of guest artists and students from the university’s Department of Music.
Make plans to join us for a musical adventure on show nights in the auditorium of the Abney Cultural Center. Performances begin at 8 p.m., are free and open to the public.
January 27 Student Honors Recital
February 14 Choral Festival (all day)
February 25 Keyboard Festival
February 27 Wind Ensemble concert
April 9 Chamber Strings concert
April 14 University Singers concert
April 16 Wind Ensemble concert
April 21 Jazz Ensemble concert
For more information, visit Lander online at www.lander.edu or call Lander’s College of Arts & Humanities at (864) 388-8323 during normal business hours.
