Lander fountain

GREENWOOD __ The community is invited to visit the campus of Lander University and experience the musical talents of guest artists and students from the university’s Department of Music.

Make plans to join us for a musical adventure on show nights in the auditorium of the Abney Cultural Center. Performances begin at 8 p.m., are free and open to the public.

  • January 27 Student Honors Recital

  • February 14 Choral Festival (all day)

  • February 25 Keyboard Festival

  • February 27 Wind Ensemble concert

  • April 9 Chamber Strings concert

  • April 14 University Singers concert

  • April 16 Wind Ensemble concert

  • April 21 Jazz Ensemble concert

For more information, visit Lander online at www.lander.edu or call Lander’s College of Arts & Humanities at (864) 388-8323 during normal business hours.