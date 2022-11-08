Straight Street of Laurens Executive Director Wayne French has announced his retirement after over 20 years with the organization.
“French has been an integral part and workhorse of our ministry over the past two decades,” said Jason Bailey, chairman of Straight Street of Laurens. “His presence, work ethic and love for the kids in our community have provided a safe and consistent place to gather each weekend. Due to his efforts and through the nightly Straight Talk discussions, many teens in our area came to not only hear the Gospel but know Jesus.”
Straight Street of Laurens will be closed while they search for a new executive director.
“We intend to diligently search for the perfect candidate who exhibits managerial, networking and problem-solving skills,” said Bailey. “Above all, the candidate we select must love sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with teenagers from all walks of life.”
Straight Street of Laurens hopes to have a new executive director in place by January 2023.
Anyone interested in applying for the position can be submit a resume to rmartin@backroads.net.
