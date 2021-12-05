The Friends of the Laurens County Library held their first ever Thanksgiving Pie raffle and raised more than $550.
The winner of the two pies baked by Ginger Jacks was Kelly Gallagher-Kiley.
Pictured are Carol Gaines, former Friends' president; Pat Moberg, current Friends' president, pie maker extraordinaire, Ginger Jacks; Patrick Kiley, husband of winner Kelly; and Tammy DeWitt, Clinton Library staff member.
"Our thanks go to Ginger who donated the pies and to all those who bought tickets," said the library in a release.
The money raised will go to support library programming.
