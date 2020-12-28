The Friends of the Laurens County Library would like to invite all county residents to join them in wishing Director Ann Szypulski a fond farewell and happy retirement.
Szypulski has been with the Laurens Library System since 2008 and will be bringing her library career to a close during the week of January 4-8, 2021.
During her tenure, she has overseen many changes in the library system, including advancements in electronic services, increased partnerships with county organizations such as SC Works, initiating and overseeing training classes in technology for the public and advocating for the library at the local and state level.
The library has held many events for the entertainment and education of the residents of Laurens County, including author talks, visiting drama productions, genealogy programs, teen and children's programs, and even an eclipse viewing party.
On her watch, the library celebrated the 75th anniversary of bookmobile service to Laurens County, the purchase in 2017 of a new Bookmobile, the 30th anniversary of the headquarters building and library improvements, including interior painting and new carpeting.
She has unceasingly searched for funding for a new library building for the Clinton community and was able to see that important goal reached with the passing of the Capital Sales Tax initiative.
“The Friends of the Library, along with the Library Board of Trustees would like to encourage all county residents to take a moment over the next few weeks to wish Ann good luck by sending her a card or giving her a call,” said Friends of the Library in a release. “We will miss her, but we also know she has earned a happy retirement.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.