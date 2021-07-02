FUJIFILM Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc., announced on Thursday that as result of a comprehensive review of global facilities, the company is taking the difficult, but necessary step to consolidate – by September 2022 – many of the manufacturing functions that take place in its Greenwood, S.C. facility into other Fujifilm facilities, as well as to third parties.
“Market economic trends and a declining demand for many of the products manufactured in Greenwood challenged us to focus on how we adapt our efforts to continue to build a global, sustainable approach for Fujifilm,” commented Todd Croker, president, FUJIFILM Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc.
Unfortunately, this decision will eventually directly impact approximately four hundred employees who work in four different manufacturing plants at the Greenwood Campus.
All employees at the Fujifilm Greenwood campus were informed earlier this morning. Any individuals impacted will receive support in accordance with Company policies and values, including severance packages and as needed, outplacement support.
“The impact of COVID-19 on our respective businesses reinforced to us that we need to be even more focused on enhancing our capabilities to serve our customers from different manufacturing and distribution points throughout the world. This change provides us with more operating flexibility, and ensures that we are optimizing use of our available manufacturing capacity,” Croker added.
While its manufacturing operations at the Greenwood campus will be reduced over time, Fujifilm will maintain a strong presence in Greenwood with nearly 300 employees in roles such as Warehousing & Distribution, the Personalized Photo Products Lab, Information Technology, Finance, Human Resources, Environmental Health & Safety, Purchasing and Compliance.
