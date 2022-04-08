A dedicated group of Presbyterian College students and an equally dedicated group of local gardeners held a party last weekend for their Clinton neighbors.
Members of English professor Dr. Justin Brent's health communication class and other PC students partnered with members of the Clinton Community Garden and Prisma Health to hold the first Community Garden Party.
The event was held outside Friendship AME Church on Bell Street across the street from the community garden. Free food, games, health screenings provided by the PC School of Pharmacy, music, and prizes attracted professors and PC staff, as well as Clinton residents.
Brent said it was hard work for his class to promote and pull off the event – but it was worth it.
"This year's Community Garden Party left me with a profound sense of accomplishment and gratitude for the community we live in," he said. "Students in my Health Communication class delivered heroically, both in promoting the event and filling gaps during the weekend of preparation. I'm so proud of their selfless commitment to the success of the event."
Brent also thanked his colleague in the English Department, Dr. Kendra Hamilton, for playing a crucial behind-the-scenes role with the class and the party. When Brent was looking for community projects his students might engage in, it was Hamilton who suggested a group project in the Clinton Community Garden.
“She gave the idea for using the garden as a service project for the class, she organized our entire plan for cultivating beds, ordering and planting seeds, and then transplanting seedlings,” he said. “And most importantly of all, she planned the menu, ordered the food, arranged the cooking location, and managed the cooking logistics. None of that successful event happens without Kendra’s stewardship every step of the way.”
PC senior Lillian Humphries is a member of the health communications class who joined her classmates in promoting and planning the party, prepping food, and working in the garden – all in the name of serving the surrounding community.
Humphries said she did not know if all their hard work would bring people to the garden party and was pleased when they began showing up.
"It's been lots of fun," she said. "I didn't really know what to expect, because I've never something like this before. I wasn't even aware that we had a community garden. But there was definitely a better turnout today than I expected, and it's just nice to see everybody enjoying the food that we made, and then just getting together to socialize."
Jalen Terrell was one of the health communication students tasked with flyers to post around town and go into local schools to promote the event. Seeing children there on Sunday was particularly rewarding, he said.
“I'm glad there are kids here, enjoying the games and having fun,” he said. “It's a beautiful day to be outside and I’m glad they’re enjoying it.”
Jamie Adair, the chair of the Clinton Community Garden, said it is always good to see PC serving local people.
"Any time we have the opportunity to pull PC into the community, it's always a great experience," she said. "This has been a wonderful partnership. Presbyterian College is one of the pillars of our community and our community garden concept has grown and thrived because of the involvement of the college and the leadership it provides."
Humphries said she hopes interest in the community garden doesn't wane after this spring.
"I hope volunteers come out and work in the garden because it benefits a lot of people in the community," she said. "This garden was put here some time ago for people who didn't have access to health food within easy walking distance. This is a great opportunity to give back and provide healthy options for people."
As he reflected on the day, Brent said seeing a cross-section of folks gathered together at the garden party was proof that his class succeeded in promoting the event.
"One important measurement of that success is the diversity of people who showed up," he said. "Even in our community, it is sometimes difficult for us to break out of our familiar groups. But community garden parties, for whatever reason, help people to do that. May they continue to do so."
