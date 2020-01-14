DSC_0432.JPG

Deshawn Garrett was Laurens Middle School's first Score Big/Win Big prize winner of 2020.

Garrett said that he earned the winning ticket by doing his best work in Johnathan White's 7th-grade social studies class.

All students at LMS have the opportunity to earn tickets for the prize drawings. The SB/WB prize that Deshawn received was a certificate for four free tickets to the Laurens Middle vs. Sanders basketball games that were played on January 8 and a free LMS T-shirt.

Pictured are principal Dr. Anna Brink and Deshawn Garrett.