The City of Clinton will host Rhythm on the Rails on October 22 from 10am-10pm.
The event will be in conjunction with the annual Smokin’ on the Rails, a Southern BBQ Network competition, which will start Friday October 21 and continue through the night of October 22.
Rhythm on the Rails will have food vendors, arts and crafts, free rides, and music. The morning will start up with free rides starting at 10am and continuing throughout the day until 8pm. Food and arts and crafts vendors will begin at 10am.
Music will kick off at noon on the Clinton Newberry Natural Gas Authority Music Stage with Dazr. Dazr is an American rock band from Clemson. Their influences are 70's and 80's rock bands such as Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, ACDC, Rush, Aerosmith, and more.
After rocking out, cool down with the sweet music of Wild Blue Yonder at 3pm. Wild Blue Yonder is from the hills of the British Isles to the peaks of the Appalachians. Wild Blue Yonder carries on the tradition with fiddle, whistles, old-time banjo, mandolin and warm harmony vocals, bringing fresh voice to ancient melodies.
Phazar Band and Show will begin at 5:45pm. Phazar Band and Show performs a variety of 70’s to 90’s R&B.
Purple Masquerade takes the stage at 8:15 PM. Purple Masquerade is a high-performance celebration of Prince. Enjoy a high-energy concert, featuring Prince’s greatest hits songs.
