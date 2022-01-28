Jonathan Gleason, MD, joined the Prisma Health leadership team in January 2022 as executive vice president and chief clinical officer. In this role, he will have enterprise leadership responsibilities for clinical quality, patient safety, clinical integration and optimization, the Prisma Health Medical Group and academics.
Gleason has served most recently with Jefferson Health and Thomas Jefferson University, where he was executive vice president and chief clinical officer, endowed James D. and Mary Jo Danella Chief Quality Officer and chair of the board of the JeffCare Network.
Gleason is an innovative thought leader in healthcare improvement with national recognition from the National Quality Forum and ECRI (originally founded as Emergency Care Research Institute). Within the past year, he has been cited and published in the Wall Street Journal and the New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst. He served as principle for the co-development and commercialization of the novel EverSafeOS™ safety system with Aramark. He serves on the editorial board for the American Journal of Healthcare Quality, and he is deeply involved in advocacy for people with disabilities with Special Olympics.
Gleason said, “It is a thrill to be joining the Prisma Health team to serve our mission of inspiring people to live their healthiest lives. I look forward to partnering with everyone at Prisma Health to build on the outstanding clinical care, research and teaching that this organization has provided for so many years.” He, his wife Loren and their three children, are very excited about returning to the Southeast as a number of friends and family live in the region.
He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia and his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia. He completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and his fellowship training in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery from the University of Alabama Birmingham.
“Dr. Gleason has a distinguished record of leading health systems to top-performer status in the areas of clinical integration and quality, patient safety and patient experience,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Mark O’Halla. “He is a recognized expert in health disparities for people with disabilities and shares our values of diversity, equity and inclusion. We are delighted to welcome him to South Carolina and the Prisma Health family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.