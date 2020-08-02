Sara Glogowski has joined Laurens District 55 as the Director of Bands, leaving her position as the Director of Bands at Dixie High School in Due West, SC.
During her tenure at Dixie, the band program doubled in size. The Pride of Dixie Marching Band placed 7th place at State Finals - the highest finish in school history.
The Concert Band became a staple of the community by performing at Veterans Day, Holiday, and Spring events. Under her direction, the program also received the Outstanding Performance Award - the highest honor given by the South Carolina Band Directors Association - for superior performance in Marching Band, Region Honor Band, Concert Performance Assessment, and Solo and Ensemble.
Through her leadership, the program offered several ensembles in addition to the marching band and concert band for students to participate in, including a jazz band, indoor percussion ensemble, and winter guard.
She was previously the Band Director at Honea Path Middle School and the Assistant Band Director at Belton-Honea Path High School and Palmetto High School.
Glogowski has been an active member of the South Carolina Band Directors Association by serving on the marching band committee as a middle school and 1A high school representative.
Glogowski attended elementary school in Wisconsin, graduating from Aiken High School and has lived in South Carolina for almost 20 years. Her parents, older brother, and sister live in Wisconsin.
“I have chosen to stay in South Carolina for my career and use the holidays as an opportunity to see all of my immediate family members," said Glogowski. "I have only ever known band in South Carolina, and I love being a South Carolina band director.”
She holds a master’s degree in music technology from the University of Valley Forge and a Bachelor of Music from Furman University, where she majored in music education. Glogowski has performed with the Anderson Symphony Orchestra, the Erskine Sinfonia and Jazz Band, and the Poinsett Wind Symphony as an active trombonist.
“I believe that every bit of my background, from elementary music class to completing my master’s degree, from working with more experienced directors to being the only band director 6th-12th grade at three schools, has uniquely prepared me for the head director position at Laurens.”
Glogowski lives in Honea Path, where she spends her time on personal fitness, fostering animals, and renovating her home.
“In joining Laurens District 55, I am most looking forward to getting to work with such a large group of students," said Glogowski. "I have loved music my entire life, and I have known since the first grade that I wanted to be a teacher. In eighth grade, when I made the All-State band, I realized that I could combine those two passions and impact a large number of students in a special way.”
