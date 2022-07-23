Today, July 23, 2022, marks the 15th anniversary of the beginning of GoLaurens.com.
We thought we would celebrate by posting one of our all-time favorites photos that we've taken during the last 15 years. Wells Croker and Tori Chastain during the 2013 LDHS Homecoming.
What started off as a concept and a dream 15 years ago has turned into the way Laurens County residents get their news, sports and information 24/7/365.
If you can believe it, GoLaurens.com launched prior to social media being a part of our lives. On our first day, we got the word out by emailing everyone we knew to tell them about GoLaurens.com. Our first story in 2007 was about the new shopping center opening in the spot of the former Skate-Away on East Main Street in Laurens.
We started very grass-roots and grew over time by providing up-to-date news 365 days a year for the past 15 years.
It is our passion to provide news to our readers every day. We thrive on having the opportunity to tell the story in a quick, correct and concise way.
Our readership continues to grow. We average over 92,000 unique visitors each month. We also average over 2.1 million page views each month. Those numbers make us the largest media outlet in Laurens County.
None of what we do would be possible without our loyal, local advertisers. There are too many to list individually but without them, there would be no GoLaurens.com. For that, we are extremely grateful.
We appreciate you taking time out of your day for the last 15 years to read GoLaurens.com and trusting us to be your source for local news. We look forward to a great future.
