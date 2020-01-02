COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster has appointed A. King Dixon II of Laurens to an interim post on the University of South Carolina’s Board of Trustees.
It marks just the latest of many times Dixon has answered his alma mater’s and country’s call. The onetime Laurens High and USC football star, who served 22 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, was Director of Athletics at USC from 1988-93.
The governor appointed Dixon to succeed A.C. “Bubba” Fennell, who died late last year. Fennell had served on the board since 2012, and Dixon will take his post until the General Assembly selects another trustee to fill Fennell’s position, according to a spokesman for the school.
During his playing career at South Carolina (1956-58), Dixon scored 11 touchdowns, rushed for 1,250 yards, caught 20 passes and completed 15.
As athletics director, Dixon oversaw USC’s move into the Southeastern Conference in 1991.
Inducted into the USC athletics hall of fame in 1991, Dixon was also inducted into the inaugural class of the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.
