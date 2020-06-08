On Friday, June 5, Fibertex Nonwovens in Gray Court hosted South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross during their visit to the Upstate to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on business and industry.
Fibertex was one of several Laurens County industries manufacturing products to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The plant has expanded to create material used for disinfecting wipes (over 25,000 tons year to date) and are developing new technology for n95 facemasks.
Due to their efforts, Fibertex was invited to host Governor McMaster and Secretary Ross, serving as one of the stops on their visit Friday.
After applying PPE, the Governor and Secretary reviewed displays of various products, took tours of production lines in two facilities, and then gave remarks after an introduction by President of Fibertex, Oscar Fontalvo.
In conclusion of the visit, Governor McMaster presented the plant with the South Carolina Seal.
Following the Fibertex visit, Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette joined Governor McMaster and Secretary Ross for a roundtable discussion in Greenville on the Administration's economic recovery efforts. The leaders met with Upstate SC Alliance and engaged with 21 Upstate business leaders representing an array of industries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.