The Laurens County Airport played host on the next to last day of March to the statewide PalmettoPride Grab-a-Bag anti-litter campaign.
During a cool morning kickoff event, it was announced that Duke Energy Foundation is providing $100,000 to PalmettoPride for local clean-up efforts, and during April, is committed to $400,000 of grants to clean-up organizations and non-profits in the Carolinas. The money will promote sustainability and events, such as Arbor Day and Earth Day, but at the local level.
“I travel around the state multiple times a week,” said Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, “and you start to notice trash on our roads. The South Carolina Department of Commerce talks about if we’re wanting to grow and get more people excited about coming to South Carolina, trash and litter play a big factor. There have been times companies have come here and seen trash on the roads and turned around and left, so it has an impact to our state.”
Evette emphasized education efforts to fight trash and littering. “We have to concentrate on education so thank you to our media for being here today. We have to educate our children, we have to have a culture change as to why this is good not only for our state but also our environment. And it’s something we can do - when we talk about our environment and keeping it clean and sustainability, and we look at it as such a big problem, we wonder how can any one of us change the course of that.
“This is how we change the course of that.”
On Wednesday, at the same time as the airport kick-off, the week-long Team Ecology is being conducted at the Joe Adair Outdoor Learning Center in Laurens, where all 3rd graders receive environmental education. The program is run by volunteers with valuable assistance of the Laurens County Conservation District, the Chamber of Commerce, and business/agency partners.
South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall said, “South Carolina has one of the largest road systems in the nation and, unfortunately, we are continuing to deal with litter on that network. I ask that each South Carolinian do your part, stash your trash, and have some pride in your community, and get out and volunteer.”
She said the 2,000+ employees of SC DOT are proud to work with Palmetto Pride, Keep SC Beautiful, and others to fight litter. “We pick up 200 tons of trash every single year, but it takes all of us to make a difference on this issue, it can’t be just the state DOT. We want to express our gratitude to the volunteer organizations that are pitching in.”
She encouraged these volunteers to securely bag the trash they collect, and leave it at the side of a state road or place it at the end of a street at a stop sign. “We will pick up when we make our rounds.”
Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson said the county is a model for the state and nation, in having the county and all municipalities pass identical anti-litter ordinances.
The ordinances allow deputies and police officers to write summons tickets for littering, large-scale dumping and having uncovered trash-hauling vehicles. “I thank the Sheriff’s office for their enforcement and pick up. The initiatives we are making here are very, very instrumental. We have a full-time crew that picks up four days a week,” said Patterson, adding that all municipalities were represented and many county employees were participating in the March 30 kickoff.
“We don’t just talk the talk, we walk the walk.”
Courtney Stonell, Keep Laurens County Beautiful coordinator, said, “It is a very big week in Laurens County. We are doing Team Ecology - I do the recycle relay and it’s so much fun showing them what can be recycled and where we can take it.”
The Grab-a-Bag effort promotes clean-ups through April 2, statewide. Also, Laurens County will sponsor a countywide clean-up for Earth Day, April 22 - 23.
Participants in the March 30 - April 2 event are encouraged to post pictures to social media: #GrabABagSC.
A Palmetto Pride statement says The Great South Carolina Cleanup is the state’s largest cleanup effort, coinciding with the Great American Cleanup, the nation’s largest community improvement program sponsored by Keep American Beautiful. There are 37 KAB affiliates in South Carolina.
