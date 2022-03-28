Lt. Governor Pamela Evette will kick off the Grab A Bag SC spring campaign at a litter pickup event in Laurens County on Wednesday, March 30.
Grab A Bag SC encourages citizens to get out into their communities and pick up litter from March 30 through Saturday, April 2, 2022. PalmettoPride is coordinating the statewide campaign on behalf of the Lt. Governor’s Office.
PalmettoPride and special event co-hosts Laurens County Chamber of Commerce and Keep Laurens County Beautiful will kick off the event at the Laurens County Airport on Torrington Road.
“Litter prevention is about citizens taking ownership of their neighborhoods and making sure that trash is put in its place before it can become litter,” said Lt. Governor Pamela Evette. “But while there is still litter, we must pick it up. Citizens and governments and business industries all have a part to play in changing the culture.”
Evette is challenging elected officials to “grab a bag” and coordinate efforts in their districts. The SC Department of Transportation will host their annual spring cleanup to coincide with Grab A Bag. Joining Lt. Governor and PalmettoPride are Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall, Laurens County Chamber of Commerce President Amanda Munyan and Keep Laurens County Beautiful coordinator Courtney Stonell.
For more information on PalmettoPride contact info@palmettopride.org.
