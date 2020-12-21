Because of COVID-19 safety restrictions in force since March, Piedmont Technical College (PTC) has not held any in-person graduation ceremonies in 2020. Now at year’s end, PTC officials are announcing each term’s county academic award winners.
These individuals ordinarily would have been recognized for their outstanding academic performance at in-person graduation ceremonies each term.
The Laurens County Award Winners for 2020 are:
Spring 2020
Kristina Dwyer of Clinton
John Porter of Laurens
Summer 2020
Melissa Gregory of Mountville
Fall 2020
Lisa Polson of Laurens
Justin Snead of Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.