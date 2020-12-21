Because of COVID-19 safety restrictions in force since March, Piedmont Technical College (PTC) has not held any in-person graduation ceremonies in 2020. Now at year’s end, PTC officials are announcing each term’s county academic award winners.

These individuals ordinarily would have been recognized for their outstanding academic performance at in-person graduation ceremonies each term. 

The Laurens County Award Winners for 2020 are: 

Spring 2020

Kristina Dwyer of Clinton

John Porter of Laurens

Summer 2020

Melissa Gregory of Mountville

Fall 2020

Lisa Polson of Laurens

Justin Snead of Clinton

 

 