The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) has awarded grant funding to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office to expand their Project Lifesaver program, which provides safety technology to Laurens County families caring for loved ones with dementia-related illnesses and other cognitive disorders who are prone to wandering.
Wandering is a common and potentially dangerous behavior among individuals with a dementia-related illness, as well as cognitive disorders such as autism. Someone with a dementia-related illness or cognitive condition who wanders can quickly become disoriented, unable to return to safety or not know how, or who, to call for help.
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office’s Project Lifesaver program, in partnership with Project Lifesaver International, allows caregivers to voluntarily register their relative with dementia or another cognitive disorder to wear a small wrist or ankle transmitter that emits an individualized radio frequency signal which can be activated if the person goes missing. In the event of an emergency, a trained response team from the Sheriff’s Office can use the signal to locate the person and help them return home safely. The technology helps reduce search and rescue times from hours or days down to a matter of minutes.
“The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office’s Project Lifesaver program is a valuable public safety tool for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., President and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. “Every family caregiver’s number one priority is keeping their loved one safe. We’re pleased to provide the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office with additional resources to help protect individuals living with dementia.”
Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds, said, “Project Lifesaver has proven to be an essential tool when it comes to locating those who have wandered off. Through this grant, we can expand the program and keep offering this valuable service to those who need it.”
The $6,000 grant will enable the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office to purchase more transmitters, batteries and bands, as well as increase their community outreach efforts, so that more families can be served.
Families can voluntarily enroll in the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office’s Project Lifesaver program by calling 864‐984‐4967. Those with questions about caring for a loved one with a dementia-related illness or accessing support services can call the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Helpline at 866-232-8484 or visit www.alzfdn.org.
