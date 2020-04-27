A Gray Court man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly shooting a victim in an apparent domestic situation.
Around midnight on Saturday April 25, deputies were dispatched to Satterwhite Road in Laurens in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Just after deputies arrived on scene, the suspect contacted dispatch with his location to turn himself in.
Matthew Elijah Martin of Gray Court was arrested without incident and charged with Attempted Murder, Malicious Injury, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.
Due to the sensitivity of this matter, the victim’s information will not be released. This is an ongoing investigation and further charges may be pending.
