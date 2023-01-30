A Gray Court man, wanted on murder charges from a shooting in Gray Court on January 24, is now in custody, according to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
Roy Degerick Irby, 35, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
LCSO deputies and EMS responded to a residence on 188 Gray Drive in Gray Court around 8:30pm on January 24 in reference to a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they found a 32-year-old male with a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead on scene by Laurens County EMS.
Laurens County Coroner’s Office Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp has identified the victim as Trevor D. Anderson from Gray Court.
“These incidents are extremely dangerous and tragic," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "We are here to protect the citizens of Laurens County. This is a senseless, cold act that needs swift consequences. My prayers go out to the family of Mr. Anderson.”
