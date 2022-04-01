An eighth grade student at Gray Court-Owings School is being charged after using Snapchat to post a threatening message related to the school around noon on Friday.
Administration and the school resource officer were immediately notified and safety protocol was followed to isolate the student and ensure the safety of others. Collaborative efforts of the school administration and law enforcement found that there were no weapons on campus.
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded and took steps to apprehend the student. The juvenile responsible for the message is being charged for the offense. The district will follow the District’s Code of Conduct to discipline the student.
"Please be assured that safety of students and staff is a top priority," said District 55 in a release. "We will not tolerate anyone who disrupts our safe and positive learning environment. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and continue to ask parents to have conversations with their students about the seriousness of such offenses that impact safety in our schools."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.