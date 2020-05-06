Manufacturing companies have unique challenges during this time, and a newly formed partnership between area small, medium and large manufacturers has given companies a platform to share best practices.
The Greater Upstate Manufacturing Sector Partnership is an industry-driven collaboration supported by partners in workforce development, education and economic development, and made up of regional companies including Michelin North America, AWL, Century Printing, Norbord, and ZF.
The collaboration is modeled after similar partnerships active in 17 states around the country, and representatives convene via virtual meeting to discuss return to work strategies and employee communications, among other pertinent topics.
The Greater Upstate Manufacturing Sector Partnership is inviting other area manufacturers, no matter the size, to join the conversation – if you are a Greater Upstate SC manufacturer and are interested in collaborating, please contact greaterupstatemsp@outlook.com.
