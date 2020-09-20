Adam Schrimmer, lead artist and owner of Blank Canvas Mural Company in Greenville, has won the bid to design and paint the first mural for the City of Laurens.
The mural entitled “Pride of the Piedmont” will be at the entrance to the town at 311 North Harper Street. It is a partnership between Main Street Laurens and the City of Laurens. The mural will be painted over the course of the next few weeks, with an estimated finish date of the first week in October.
“It is a great visible display of pride in our community. It’s history, diversity, beauty, the quality of life now, and its future,” said Mayor Nathan Senn.
At approximately 18 feet tall and 30 feet wide, the mural will feature a “Retro Vintage Postcard” look, and will contain artwork of local Laurens landmarks inside the block letters that spell Laurens. Among the images are the steam whistle from Laurens Glass, musician Pink Anderson, the town square, the Laurens County Courthouse, Horseshoe Falls, and Little River Park well as icons from the agriculture, horticulture and dairy businesses.
“It will be a great addition to our city," said Senn. "If you consider the number of pictures that are taken in front of the Coca-Cola mural, there’s no doubt this spot will be just as popular.”
“This is also one more way we can show how our community values the arts and how art can make such a difference in making cities like ours feel vibrant and inviting,” he continued.
Schrimmer adds, “I’m so appreciative for this great opportunity to expand my artistic reach throughout the Southeast. The mural will pay homage to this city’s history, and also provide a great opportunity for photos. I hope it will become a tourist destination and encourage everyone to visit.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.