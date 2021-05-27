A Greenville man has been arrested and charged with murder after a Clinton woman was found shot to death at Countryside Townhouses in Clinton on Tuesday morning.
Arrest warrants were signed on Wednesday for Devon Rhys Neal for the murder of Sharde Swinger, 34, of Clinton. Neal is charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
He is currently in the custody of the Laurens County Detention Center. Bond was denied at a hearing on Thursday morning.
According to the Clinton Police Department, this case stems from a domestic violence incident.
At approximately 10:55am on Tuesday morning, Clinton Police Department responded to Countryside Townhouses at 100 Countryside Circle for a reported gunshot victim who was deceased. The Laurens County Coroner’s was requested by the Clinton PD to respond to the scene.
The incident was investigated by Clinton PD, SLED, and the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.
