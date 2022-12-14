A 22-year-old man that was charged with the murder of a Mauldin teen in 2019 and dumped his body in Laurens County was sentenced to life in prison last week.
Sosa Mandiez Croft, 22, of Greenville, was convicted of murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
On January 31, 2019, investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested then 18-year-old Croft for the murder of Joshua Meeks after Meeks, a Mauldin High School student, was reported missing during the morning of Jan. 30.
At around 1 p.m. on January 30, 2019, investigators responded to 1901 Woodruff Rd., Greenville, after a vehicle belonging to Meeks was discovered with blood on it. During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that Croft and the victim had engaged in some sort of drug deal prior to Croft stealing the victim’s car and ultimately shooting him.
Early on January 30, the body of Meeks was discovered near Deer Wood Circle and North Deerwood Drive in Laurens County. Croft was arrested and charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Armed Robbery and Grand Larceny.
Meeks, an 11th grader, was an honor student and football player.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.