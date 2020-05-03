Greenville Technical College (GTC) and Lander University (LU) have formed a partnership to enhance the transfer of students from GTC to LU.
Articulation agreements will allow Greenville Tech students to move easily to Lander along with their credits, entering as juniors. Students who meet the requirements of the program will be guaranteed admission to Lander and will receive priority acceptance into the major they have selected.
The agreements apply to these majors:
GTC Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice to LU Bachelor of Science in Criminology
GTC Associate of Applied Science in Human Services to LU Bachelor of Science in Human Services
GTC Associate of Applied Science in Paralegal to LU Bachelor of Science in Paralegal Studies
GTC Associate of Applied Science in Management to LU Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an Emphasis in Management/Marketing
GTC Associate of Applied Science in Accounting to LU Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an Emphasis in Accounting
“Lander University has partnered with Greenville Technical College many times to increase the ease of transfer for students interested in earning a bachelor’s degree or master’s degree,” said Dr. Keith Miller, president of Greenville Technical College. “These agreements are good for the students of our state as they provide a clear path from one level of education to the next, allowing students to create a strong foundation and build upon it.”
Forty percent of the students at GTC are earning credits and gaining a strong foundation for transfer. Greenville Tech’s Planning and Transfer Headquarters (PATH) provides information, resources, and academic planning services to assist as they prepare for the transition from GTC to Lander.
"Greenville Technical College is a greatly valued partner of Lander University,” said Dr. Scott Jones, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Lander. “Its outstanding programs position its students for success, and our agreements with Greenville Technical College allow students to further their education and to continue to advance their careers. These agreements are part of our university's commitment to developing the workforce of South Carolina by providing a high quality education that fosters professional development and enables our students to lead satisfying and productive lives."
